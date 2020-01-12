Fredericton makes three MHL deadline moves

The Red Wings made three deals at the Maritime Hockey League trade deadline.

The club dealt C Aiden Macintosh to Amherst in exchange for the rights to Brandon Casey, a 2nd round pick in the 2021 draft and future considerations.

In 10 games for the Red Wings, Macintosh racked up five goals and eight assists for 13 points.

In another deal with Amherst, Fredericton gave up the rights to Alex Hayes in exchange for future considerations.

In the team's third move of the day, the club acquired D Patrick Musico from Grand Falls, with D Tyler Browning, the rights to Dixon MacLeod and a 2nd round pick in the 2021 draft going the other way.

In 32 games for the Red Wings, Browning had one goal and five assists for six points, along with 32 penalty minutes.

Musico started nine games for Grand Falls, netting three goals and three assists for six points.

Fredericton sit third in the EastLink North Division at 19-13-2-0

