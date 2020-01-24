Fredericton man charged in multiple break and enters in the city

A 25-year old Fredericton man has been charged in connection with a series of break and enters in the city over the past few months.

Police say Ryan Bradley Thomas was arrested Wednesday during an attempted break and enter.

He was taken into custody by members of the Fredericton Police Force Street Crimes, and Drugs and Organized Crime after a brief foot chase.

He faces five counts of break and enter, one count of attempted break and enter, and one count of obstruction of a police officer.

More charges are anticipated.

Police say they believe he is responsible for dozens of break and enters in Fredericton and in other jurisdictions.