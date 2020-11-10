Fredericton man sentenced to 30 months behind bars on child pornography charges

A Fredericton man will spend the next 30 months behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

The RCMP says 35-year-old William Logan Murphy was sentenced last Friday on charges of possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Murphy was arrested in July of 2019 after a search of his residence resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices.

In addition to time behind bars, Murphy has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and has been ordered to submit a sample of his DNA.

Murphy will be required to abide to several court-ordered conditions upon his release, including not being around children.