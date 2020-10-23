Fredericton police end standoff near universities, suspect taken into custody

Fredericton police say they've taken into custody a person who was barricaded in a home near two universities.



Spokeswoman Alycia Bartlett says the perimeter where there had been lockdowns earlier in the day is gradually being reduced.



Police were in contact with the barricaded person after being called to the area at around 8 a.m.



Both the University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University said hold and secure orders had been lifted and the campuses were cleared to resume normal operations.



Two schools and a community college in the area had also been affected by the police operation.



Bartlett says the incident was resolved without incident and the investigation is ongoing.