Fredericton Police looking for missing 14-year-old

Fredericton Police are asking the public for assistance as they attempt to locate a missing 14-year-old.

Caleb Brooks is described as standing 6'2" tall with a medium build, long, curly black hair and glasses.

Police say Brooks was last seen Monday November 2nd at Leo Hayes High School wearing black jeans and a dark plaid shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caleb Brooks is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).