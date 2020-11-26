Fredericton Region returns to Orange Level at midnight, 12 new cases of COVID-19

Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, will return to the Orange level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan at midnight.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says Public Health made the recommendation to cabinet because of the course of action the virus is taking in the area.

In addition, the province is also leaving the Atlantic Bubble, and will be re-imposing the 14-day isolation requirement for anyone entering the province, including from Nova Scotia.

Premier Blaine Higgs said Thursday that while there is no community transmission yet, the threat is real.

12 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported on Thursday.

One new case is in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, with 8 in Zone Two, the Saint John Region, and 3 in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

There are 105 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with one person in hospital.

Overall, New Brunswick has conducted 120,145 COVID-19 tests, resulting in 465 positive cases.

7 deaths have been attributed to the virus, while 353 people have recovered after testing positive.