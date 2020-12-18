Fredericton shooter ruled 'high risk' and ordered to remain in hospital for treatment

The man found not criminally responsible in the 2018 killing of four people in Fredericton has been deemed "high-risk'' and ordered detained in a high-security hospital.



He showed no emotion as Judge Larry Landry today ordered he be returned to the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B.



Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, as well as Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello were shot and killed on Aug. 10, 2018.



During the first-degree murder trial, the defence argued the shooter had a mental illness and believed he was defending himself from demons.



Members of the man's treatment team testified Thursday that he must continue to take his medications and to receive treatment to avoid a relapse of his condition.



Members of the victims' families sobbed and held each other as victim impact statements were read to the court.

(This report from The Canadian Press has been edited by Bell Media staff to remove any reference to the shooter's name)