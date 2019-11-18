Freeland's fingerprints to remain on foreign policy even if she's shuffled from post: analysts

Analysts suggest that whether or not Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffles her to a new cabinet post on Wednesday, Chrystia Freeland's imprint on Canada's foreign policy will remain visible for some time to come.

That will be especially true in how Canada pushes forward with its top priority, getting the new North American trade deal ratified and reinforcing the crucial economic bond with the United States.

Freeland largely accomplished that, even though NAFTA's replacement has yet to be ratified.

But Ben Rowswell, Canada's former ambassador to Venezuela, says Freeland's decision to position Canada as a leader on the political and economic meltdown of Venezuela, may be her most influential move as Canada's top diplomat.

Having faced unpredictable negotiating partners abroad, Freeland might appeal to Trudeau as a domestic intergovernmental-affairs minister, or in some other capacity where contending with fractious premiers would be a big part of the job.

Freeland also has Alberta roots, which could be useful to a minority government that has no seats there or in Saskatchewan.