Freeland says Liberals will deliver economic, fiscal update on Nov. 30

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Liberals will deliver a long-awaited update on the health of federal finances on Nov. 30.



She made the announcement today in the House of Commons.



The Liberals had promised an update this fall on the federal deficit as part of a document that could also include the first steps toward a national child-care program.



The government has not tabled a budget for this fiscal year, but in July delivered what it called a ``fiscal snapshot'' that estimated the deficit was heading for a record of $343.2 billion.



Freeland says the government will continue to support Canadians through the pandemic and ensure the post-pandemic economy is ``robust, inclusive and sustainable.''



The Liberals have also said the update will provide the government's outlook for the economy, and spending guidelines to avoid deficits from spiralling out of control.

