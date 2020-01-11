Freezing rain and snowfall warnings issued for N.B.

Environment Canada has issued Freezing Rain Warnings for some areas of New Brunswick, while others are blanketed by Snowfall warnings as another blast of winter weather heads our way.

Freezing Rain Warnings have been issued for Fredericton and Southern York County, Fundy National Park, Grand Lake and Queens County, Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County, Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick, Oromocto and Sunbury County, Saint John and County, St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County and Sussex-Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.

Forecasters say these areas can expect periods of freezing rain Saturday morning which will then change to rain as temperatures climb, which will then turn back to freezing rain early Sunday morning then over to ice pellets for more central areas on Sunday afternoon.

The weather agency says significant impacts from these changing precipitation types are likely. and advises that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for the rest of the province, which is calling for between 15 and 30 cm of ice pellets and snow to fall overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

Motorists are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, including suddenly reduced visibility in heavy snow.

The areas covered by the Snowfall Warning include:

- Acadian Peninsula

- Bathurst and Chaleur Region

- Campbellton and Restigouche County

- Edmundston and Madawaska County

- Grand Falls and Victoria County

- Kent County

- Kouchibouguac National Park

- Miramichi and area

- Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

- Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area

- Woodstock and Carleton County