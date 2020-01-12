Freezing rain, snow for New Brunswick Sunday

Environment Canada has issued Freezing Rain Warnings and Snowfall Warnings for the province.

Forecasters say rain will change to freezing rain this morning, and then to ice pellets for more central areas this afternoon as temperatures fall rapidly below freezing.

Central and eastern regions covered by the Freezing Rain Waring could see two hours of freezing rain, while southwestern regions could see up to 10 hours of freezing precipitation.

The weather agency says ice pellet accumulation for central and southeastern areas could be between 5 and 10 cm.

Surfaces like roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slippery as ice starts to build up.

The following areas are covered by the Freezing Rain Warning:

- Fredericton and Southern York County

- Fundy National Park

- Grand Lake and Queens County

- Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County

- Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick

- Oromocto and Sunbury County

- Saint John and County

- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County

- Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Other areas are covered by a Snowfall Warning, with forecasters saying between 15 and 30 cm of snow and ice pellets could fall throughout the day Sunday.

The weather agency says the highest accumulation totals are expected over northernmost areas of the province where snowfall totals could exceed 35 cm.

Blowing snow and reduced visibility are both possible for these areas Sunday afternoon.

The following areas are covered by the Snowfall Warning:

- Acadian Peninsula

- Bathurst and Chaleur Region

- Campbellton and Restigouche County

- Edmundston and Madawaska County

- Grand Falls and Victoria County

- Kent County

- Kouchibouguac National Park

- Miramichi and area

- Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

- Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area

- Woodstock and Carleton County