Fuel prices down in New Brunswick Thursday

Gas, diesel and furnace oil are all slightly cheaper Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) made its weekly price reset overnight.

A litre of self-serve gasoline is down 2.6 cents to a new maximum price of $0.958.

Diesel is down 0.6 cents to a new maximum of $1.005/L.

Furnace oil sits at a new maximum price of $0.847/L, down 0.8 cents, while a litre of propane is up 0.7 cents to a new maximum price of $0.959/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

