Fuel prices up in New Brunswick Thursday

Gasoline, diesel and furnace oil are all a little bit more expensive Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) made its weekly price reset overnight.

The EUB says a litre of regular self-serve gasoline should now cost no more than $1.007, up 3.2 cents from last week.

Diesel is also more expensive after the EUB raised the maximum price 2.3 cents to sit at $0.987/L.

A litre of furnace oil now costs as much as $0.828 after the EUB raised the price by 2.2 cents.

Propane is the only fuel that is cheaper Thursday, with the maximum price for a litre down 0.4 cents to $0.921.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.