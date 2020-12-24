Fugitive dubbed 'pilot to the stars' likely hiding in northern Quebec: police

Police say a man convicted of an aerial attack on Hydro-Quebec power lines and who has evaded authorities for a week could be hiding out in the province's north.



Provincial police added Normand Dube to their most wanted list on Wednesday; an arrest warrant was issued for him last week.



Dube, who is described in local media as the ``pilot to the stars'' because of his earlier job transporting Quebec celebrities in his plane, allegedly failed to report to a detention centre last week after Quebec's highest court revoked his bail.



He is appealing a pair of convictions, including for an aerial attack on Hydro-Quebec power lines in 2014. Dube was sentenced in 2018 to seven years in prison for the attack carried out using his small plane, which cost the public utility $28.6 million and plunged 180,000 people into darkness.



He was also found guilty of arson and of making threats against civil servants in a separate case.



Dube, 58, was appealing both guilty verdicts and had been granted bail with strict conditions that included detailing his movements to provincial police and respecting a curfew.