Full-time in-person learning in N.B. high schools delayed

New Brunswick high school students will not be returning to in-person learning on a full-time basis on Monday.

In a release Saturday, the province says the U-turn was being made "out of an abundance of caution".

Public Health says the delay will allow for more time to conduct contact tracing and ensure outbreaks are under control.

In a tweet, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Dominic Cardy said he was "so relieved that high schools across NB will not return to pre-COVID operations on Monday."

Cardy went on to thank teachers, staff, students and their families for their patience.

Government says cabinet and the all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19 will revisit the decision on the advice of Public Health during the week of April 26th.