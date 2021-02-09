Funding under Phase 3 of Safe Restart Agreement underway

Local governments in New Brunswick will be sharing about 28 million dollars under Phase 3 of the Safe Restart Agreement.



Phase 2 of the 41 million Safe Restart Agreement has been completed under which 69 local governments received more than 11.1 million to cover net losses last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Thirty-five municipalities indicated they were not submitting a claim under Phase 2 because they either had no related expenses or had savings to offset any expenditures related to COVID-19.



Complete funding details for all three phases, including how much each local government will receive in Phase 3, is available online.

