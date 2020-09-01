Further details of NB's back-to-school plan expected Tuesday

New Brunswick will provide more information today about its back-to-school plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Officials from the education and early childhood development departments are expected to speak about classroom groupings for students in kindergarten to Grade 8 and the plan for music classes.



The province has said masks will be used outside classrooms for students in Grades 6 to 8, while masks will be encouraged outside of classrooms for students from kindergarten to Grade 5.



New Brunswick says each school will have a plan detailing how students and personnel will move within the building when classes resume September 8th.