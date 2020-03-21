Further restrictions to New Brunswick provincial court proceedings

The Chief Judge of the New Brunswick Provincial Court is issuing further restrictions to those already implemented to contain the spread of COVIF-19 in the province.

A release says those who are not in custody and have a criminal trial scheduled in the provincial court between March 23 and May 31 will have the trial adjourned unless otherwise ordered.

- You must call or e-mail the applicable court before the scheduled trial date for further instructions.

- Any witnesses in criminal trials scheduled in Provincial Court between March 23 and May 31 must contact Public Prosecution Services before the scheduled trial date for further instructions.

- If you are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court for any other matter between March 23 and May 31, you must contact the applicable court on or before your scheduled date to set-up a telephone conference with the judge.

Parties involved in these matters must not appear in court in person.

The directive from the provincial court says urgent matters will proceed as follows unless adjourned by the Court on application by a party.

- All proceedings for people in custody, including bail hearings, trials, sentencing hearings, preliminary inquiries and youth criminal sentence reviews;

- Trials and preliminary inquiries for people not in custody will proceed only if a judge determines in advance that the matter is urgent;

- All court filings and applications for judicial authorizations will proceed by telecommunications.

All parties involved in these proceedings are asked to proceed by videoconference if such measures are available and deemed appropriate by the presiding judge.