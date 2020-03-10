Future of Bathurst shuttle service depends on public use

It's a case of 'use it or lose it' according to the Chaleur Transportation Cooperative.

General manager Claire Bordage says a shuttle bus service in downtown Bathurst got off to a slow start.

But Bordage tells the Northern Light more people began using the shuttle service once it was opened up to the public.

She says the service, which originally targeted snowmobilers and tourists, is now frequently used by college students.

A committee is set to review the service at the end of March and will determine weather it will continue into the spring, summer, and next winter.

Bordage says if people don't use it, it will not remain a permanent fixture.

(with files from the Northern Light)