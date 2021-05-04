Garneau to quarantine in hotel after returning from G7 ministers' meeting in UK

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau will stay in a quarantine hotel for three days starting tomorrow (Wednesday) after returning from the United Kingdom.



He's attending the first in-person meeting of G7 foreign and development ministers in over two years.



Garneau's spokeswoman Syrine Khoury says he will abide by the same rules that every Canadian has to follow after travelling outside the country.



This includes doing PCR COVID-19 tests before and after boarding his flight to Canada and staying in a government-approved hotel for three days.



She says there's no special treatment for Garneau.



Khoury says Garneau travelled to the UK with his director of communications Ricky Landry.



They both both will do a total of seven COVID-19 tests during their trip, including daily rapid tests while attending the G7 meetings.



Khoury says the UK government decided to allow ministers participating in the meetings and their staffers into the country without staying in quarantine.



British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is hosting the G7 meeting in central London.



Participants will follow strict COVID-19 measures, including daily testing and social distancing.



International Development Minister Karina Gould's office says she didn't travel to London because the UK government decided that she should participate virtually.