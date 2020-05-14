Gas and Diesel both up in N.B. Thursday

The Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) raised the price of gasoline, diesel, furnace oil and propane when it made its weekly price reset overnight.

A litre of regular self-serve gasoline is up 5.5 cents to a new maximum price of $0.888.

Diesel is also up, with a litre now costing as much as $0.864 after a hike of 2.4 cents.

Most retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

The cost of a litre of furnace oil is 2.5 cents higher to sit at a maximum of $0.707, with propane up 0.5 cents to a new maximum of $0.949/L.