It costs a little more to fill up this morning after the Energy and Utilities Board reset prices overnight.

The maximum price for a litre of self-serve gasoline is up 0.6 cents to $1.21.3/L.

Diesel is up nine tenths of a cent to a new max of $1.39.3/L.

Most retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

Heating oil was up a full cent to sit at $1.26.4/L, with propane up 0.9 cents to $1.18.0/L.