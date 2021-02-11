Gas and diesel up in New Brunswick on February 11th

Gas and diesel are both more expensive in New Brunswick after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset fuel prices overnight.

Regular self serve gasoline is 2.8 cents a litre more expensive and sits at a new maximum price of $1.161/L, while diesel is also up 3.7 cents per litre to a new maximum of $1.217/L.

The EUB raised furnace oil by 3.8 cents per litre to a top price of $1.054/L, and lowered propane by three tenths of a cent per litre to a new top price of $1.101/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.