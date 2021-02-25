Gas and diesel up in New Brunswick on February 25th

The Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) raised the price of gas, diesel and furnace oil in its weekly price reset overnight.

Regular self-serve gasoline is up 4.6 cents per litre to a maximum price of $1.216/L.

Diesel can now cost as much as $1.255/L after the EUB raised the top price by 2.2 cents per litre.

Furnace oil is also up 2.2 cents per litre to sit at a maximum price of $1.093/L, while propane is unchanged at $1.100/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum allowable price.