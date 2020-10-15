Gas, diesel and heating fuel all up in N.B. Thursday

It costs a little bit more to fill your tank or heat your home in New Brunswick Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset prices overnight.

The maximum price for a litre of self-serve gasoline now sits at $1.004, up six tenths of a cent overnight.

A litre of diesel is 2.2 cents more expensive after the EUB set the maximum price at $1.025.

The EUB also raised the cost of furnace oil, with a litre now costing as much as $0.868, up 2.2 cents.

Propane saw the smallest increase after the EUB set the maximum price three tenths of a cent higher at $0.934/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.