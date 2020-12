Fuel prices are up in New Brunswick Thursday.

Regular self-serve gasoline sits at a new maximum of $1.05 per litre, up three tenths of a cent overnight.

Diesel increased by one tenth of a cent to a new top price of $1.132/L.

Furnace oil also increased by one tenth of a cent to a new maximum price of $0.97 per litre, while propane increased by 2.7 cents to a top price of $1.014/L.

Many retailers sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.