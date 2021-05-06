Gas, diesel up in New Brunswick on May 6th

Gas and diesel are more expensive Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset fuel prices overnight.

A litre of regular self-serve gasoline now sits at a maximum price of $1.326, up 3.2 cents per litre from last week, while the new top price for diesel is $1.299/L, up 1.7 cents per litre.

Most gas stations sell for a few cents less than the maximum allowable price.

Furnace oil was also up 1.7 cents per litre to a new maximum of $1.119, while propane is down two tenths of a cent per litre to sit at a top price of $1.042/L