Gas down, diesel unchanged in New Brunswick

Gas is slightly cheaper while diesel is unchanged after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset gas prices overnight.

A litre of self-serve gasoline now sits at a maximum price of $1.007, down 2.7 cents.

The EUB made no change to the maximum price of a litre of diesel, it sits at $102.8.

Propane was down slightly Thursday morning, with a litre now costing as much as $0.95.2.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.