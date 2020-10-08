Gas down, diesel up in New Brunswick Thursday

Some drives will find it a little bit cheaper to fill the tank Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) made their weekly price reset overnight.

A litre of regular self-serve gasoline is down one full cent to a new maximum price of $0.998.

The EUB raised the maximum price for a litre of diesel 1.6 cents to a $1.003.

Furnace oil and propane were both more expensive Thursday as well, with the EUB setting the maximum price for furnace oil at $0.846/L, up 1.7 cents, and the maximum price of propane at $0.931/L, up six tenths of a cent.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.