Gas down, diesel up slightly in New Brunswick
The price of gas is down while the cost of diesel is up after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) made its weekly price reset overnight.
Regular self-serve gasoline sits at a maximum price of $1.005/L Thursday morning, down 1.2 cents overnight, while the maximum price of diesel is set at $1.095/L, up two tenths of a cent.
The EUB did not change the price of Furnace Oil this week, so it can still cost as much as $0.933/L, while the maximum price for propane is up a full cent to $0.973/L.
Many retailers in New Brunswick will sell fuel for a few cents less than the maximum allowable price.