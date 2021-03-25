Gas down in N.B. for first time in 15 weeks

The Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) has lowered the price of gas in New Brunswick for the first time since December 10th last year.

Overnight, the price of a litre of regular self-serve gasoline is down 9.3 cents to a new a maximum of $1.237/L.

Diesel is also cheaper for the first time in eight weeks after the EUB lowered the maximum price by 5.1 cents per litre to a new top price of $1.242/L.

A litre of furnace oil is down 5.1 cents at a maximum of $1.074/L, with propane down seven tenths of a cent per litre to a new top price of $1.113/L.

Many retailers sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.