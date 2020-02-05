Gas expected to rise, diesel expected to fall in N.B.

Industry experts are predicting change in two different directions when the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) makes its weekly adjustment to the price of gas and diesel overnight.

Analysts are predicting a litre of self-serve gas will go up about a cent from its current maximum of $1.15.3.

The maximum price for a litre of diesel sits at $1.29.9 but industry experts are predicting that mark will fall around four cents at midnight.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.