Gas prices rebound in New Brunswick

The price of a litre of gas, diesel and furnace oil are all up after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) made its weekly price reset overnight.

After weeks of steady declines, gas is up 5.5 cents to sit at a new maximum price of $0.78.5/L.

Diesel is up slightly overnight, with the EUB raising the maximum cost of a litre by 2.1 cents to $0.96.5.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

The EUB also raised the price of furnace oil by 1.7 cents to sit at $0.80.9/L.

A litre of propane was down a half cent overnight to a new maximum price of $0.89.8.