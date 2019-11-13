Gas to be cheaper at midnight in N.B.: experts

Industry experts are predicting a drop in the price of a litre of gasoline, and a rise in the price of a litre of diesel, when the Energy and Utilities Board resets prices at midnight.

Analysts suggest there will be a full cent drop in the maximum cost of a litre of gasoline and a full cent rise in the maximum cost of a litre of diesel when the EUB conducts its weekly price adjustment.

Currently, a litre of self-serve gasoline can cost as much as $1.22.8 and the most a litre of diesel can set you back is $1.35.6.

Most retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.