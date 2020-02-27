Gas up, diesel down in N.B.

It's a mix of good and bad news for drivers at the pumps this morning after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset prices overnight.

As predicted, a litre of self-serve gas is up 2 cents to a new maximum of $1.20.5.

Diesel fell 1.2 cents to now sit at $1.24.6/L, bucking analysts' predictions it would hold steady.

Most retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

The EUB also reset the price of Furnace Oil and Propane overnight.

Furnace Oil is down 1.1 cents to a new maximum price of $1.11.4/L, while propane was up 0.3 cents to sit at a new mark of $0.92.7/L.