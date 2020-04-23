Gas up, diesel down in New Brunswick

The Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) raised the price of gas and lowered the price of diesel overnight in their weekly price reset.

A iitre of regular self-serve gasoline is up four tenths of a cent to a new maximum of $0.77.7/L.

Diesel is down 2.6 cents to a new maximum of $0.90.3/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

A litre of Furnace Oil is down 2.6 cents, sitting at $0.74.6/L.

Propane is up 2.6 cents to a new maximum of $0.93.1/L.