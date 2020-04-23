iHeartRadio
Gas up, diesel down in New Brunswick

gas

The Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) raised the price of gas and lowered the price of diesel overnight in their weekly price reset.

A iitre of regular self-serve gasoline is up four tenths of a cent to a new maximum of $0.77.7/L.

Diesel is down 2.6 cents to a new maximum of $0.90.3/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

A litre of Furnace Oil is down 2.6 cents, sitting at $0.74.6/L.

Propane is up 2.6 cents to a new maximum of $0.93.1/L.

