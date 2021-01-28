Gas up, diesel down in New Brunswick January 28th
Gas is slightly more expensive and diesel is slightly cheaper Thursday morning after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) made its weekly price reset overnight.
A litre of regular, self-serve gasoline is up a full cent to a new maximum price of $1.129, while a litre of diesel is four tenths of a cent cheaper at a new top price of $1.162.
Furnace oil is down half a cent per litre at $0.999, while the maximum price for propane is up 2.4 cents per litre to a top price of $1.100.
Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.