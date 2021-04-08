Gas up, diesel down in New Brunswick on April 8th

Gas is more expensive while diesel is slightly cheaper in New Brunswick after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) made its weekly price reset overnight.

The EUB raised the price of a litre of self-serve gasoline by 2.9 cents to a new maximum of $1.293/L, and lowered the price of a litre of diesel by 1.9 cents to a new top price of $1.252/L.

Furnace oil is cheaper by 1.7 cents per litre Thursday at $1.055/L, and propane is down two tenths of a cent per litre at $1.103/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum allowable price.