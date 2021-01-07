Gas up, diesel down in New Brunswick on January 7th

It will cost a little bit more or a little bit less to fill the tank in New Brunswick Thursday morning after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) made its weekly fuel price reset overnight.

The board raised the price of a litre of self-serve gasoline by 1.5 cents to a new maximum price of $1.065.

The price of diesel was lowered eight tenths of a cent to sit at a maximum price of $1.124/L.

Furnace oil is also cheaper by eight tenths of a cent at a new top price of $0.962/L, while propane is 1.6 cents a litre or expensive at $1.030.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents below the maximum retail price.