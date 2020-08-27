Gas up, diesel down slightly overnight in N.B.

Gasoline is more expensive while diesel is slightly cheaper Thursday morning after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset fuel prices overnight.

A litre of self-serve gasoline is up 2.5 cents to a new maximum price of $1.030/L.

The EUB lowered the cost of diesel by 0.3 cents to a new maximum of $1.006/L.

A litre of furnace oil was lowered by 0.4 cents to a new top price of $0.848/L while propane was 0.1 cent lower for a new maximum of $0.929/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.