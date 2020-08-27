iHeartRadio
Gas up, diesel down slightly overnight in N.B.

Gas pump

Gasoline is more expensive while diesel is slightly cheaper Thursday morning after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset fuel prices overnight.

A litre of self-serve gasoline is up 2.5 cents to a new maximum price of $1.030/L.

The EUB lowered the cost of diesel by 0.3 cents to a new maximum of $1.006/L.

A litre of furnace oil was lowered by 0.4 cents to a new top price of $0.848/L while propane was 0.1 cent lower for a new maximum of $0.929/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

