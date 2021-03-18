Gas up for 14th straight week in New Brunswick

The Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) raised the price of gas for the 14th consecutive week and diesel for the 7th straight week when it made its weekly price reset overnight.

Regular self-serve gasoline is up 4.8 cents a litre to a new maximum of $1.330/L, while diesel is up eight tenths of a cent per litre to a new top price of $1.293/L.

Gas is up 28 cents per litre since December 31st, with diesel up 16.1 cents a litre over the same period.

A litre of furnace oil is up seven tenths of a cent to a top price of $1.125/L and a litre of propane is down three tenths of a cent to a new top price of $1.120/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.