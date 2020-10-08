George Dumont Hospital on high alert following COVID-19 outbreak at Moncton special care home

The Vitalite Health Network says the George Dumont Hospital in Moncton is on high alert following an outbreak at a local special care home.

The network says it is temporarily reducing some services in response, including elective surgeries and some ambulatory services.

Visits throughout the hospital are also suspended, with the exception of Obstetric, Pediatrics, and Palliative Care units which are limited to one visitor per patient.

Patients receiving medical assistance in dying are permitted two designated visitors, however only one is permitted at a time, except in exceptional cases where a visitor would require assistance to attend the patient's bedside.

President and CEO Gilles Lanteigne says the measures are necessary to in order to react quickly and with flexibility to anything that may arise in a context where there's an outbreak of the virus in the city.