Glencore donates $20K to Northern NB food banks

The company that operated the Brunswick Smelter in Belledune says its helping to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in Northern New Brunswick.

Glencore says it is donating $20,000 to be shared among food banks, in Bathurst, Campbellton, Dalhousie, Jacquet River and Belledune, Petit-Rocher, and Allardville.

Smelter site manager Nat Bepperling says longer line-ups are becoming the norm at food banks in the region and that Glencore decided the best opportunity to offer support is directly to them.

The company donated several pieces of personal protective equipment to the provenience back in April.