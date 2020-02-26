Gloucester District Girl Guides need more leaders

There is currently a lack of leaders and volunteers to take up positions at the Gloucester District Girl Guides.

The Northern Light reports there might not be Guides, a unit for girls aged 9 to 11, because there isn't enough guiders.

Guides was also cancelled in the fall of 2019 for the same reason.

The paper reports the local chapter has a healthy enrollment of girls, but not enough leaders to ensure they can do certain activities and to plan meetings.

Each guiding unit, divided by age group, teaches girls different skills.

The Girl Guides website says gIrls aged 5 and 6 are in Sparks, with the focus on discovering their skills, talents and interests, while girls aged 7 and 8 are enrolled as Brownies, where they develop their own identities and positive relationships with others.

Girl Guides also raises awareness on important issues involving girls, such as why so few are pursuing careers in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Beth Campbell of the NB Council for the Girl Guides of Canada told the Northern Light says more adult leaders are crucial in order to allow the organization to grow, adding the decline in volunteers possibly stems from people no knowing the Guides are still around.

Women over the age of 19 who are interested in volunteering with Girl Guides of Canada can learn more by visiting their website.

(With files from the Northern Light)