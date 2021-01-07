Goodale rejects Iran offer to compensate Canadian victims of downed Ukrainian plane

Canada's special adviser on the Iranian military's downing of a passenger jet one year ago is rejecting Tehran's offer to pay $150,000 to each of the families of those killed in the tragedy.



Ralph Goodale, the former Liberal public safety minister, says Iran doesn't have the right to unilaterally offer compensation to victims' families.



Goodale told The Canadian Press the final amount will be subject to negotiations between Iran and Canada and the four other countries whose citizens were killed on the plane.



Goodale was appointed last March to lead Canada's response to the Jan. 8, 2020 shooting-down of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 by Iran's Revolutionary Guard that killed all 176 people on board.



They included 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and 53 more travellers bound for Canada as well as citizens of Britain, Afghanistan, Sweden and Ukraine.



Goodale, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other government members are to meet virtually today with families and loved ones of those who perished in the incident.

