Government agrees mentally ill should have access to MAID -- in two years

The Trudeau government has agreed with the Senate that Canadians suffering solely from grievous and irremediable mental illnesses should be entitled to receive medical assistance in dying, but not for another two years.



The two-year interlude is six months longer than what was proposed by senators.



It is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government in response to amendments approved last week by the Senate.



The government has rejected another Senate amendment that would have allowed people who fear being diagnosed with dementia or other competence-eroding conditions to make advance requests for an assisted death.



It has also rejected one other amendment and modified two others in a motion that is to be debated today in the House of Commons.



If the Commons approves the government's response, the bill will go back to the Senate, where senators will have to decide whether to accept the verdict of the elected chamber or dig in their heels.

