Government announces new fund for community recreation infrastructure

Government has established a new fund to support community recreation efforts that will improve accessible recreation infrastructure and spaces to benefit the needs of a broad range of users.

The province says the Inclusive Community Recreation Infrastructure Fund will support up to 100% of eligible expenses, which include, but are not limited to, entrance ramps and pathways, power door operators, lifts, accessible swings, and visual aids, to a maximum of $10,000.

Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace says in a release, "this fund will enhance existing recreational infrastructure and allow more New Brunswickers to participate in recreational activities in their communities."

The fund is available to recreational facilities including those in municipalities and First Nations, and non-profit recreation and sport facilities.

The application form and additional information are available online.