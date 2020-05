Government faces opposition grilling over COVID-19 response, Commons reconvenes

The Trudeau government is expected to face a grilling today from opposition parties over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.



A small number of MPs are to convene for a once-a-week, in-person sitting of the House of Commons and they are expected to zero in on the perceived deficiencies of the billions of dollars in emergency aid programs the federal government has implemented to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic.



Among the criticisms, the outraged reaction of Canadian farmers to the $252 million in support announced Tuesday for the agri-food sector, far less than the $2.6 billion deemed necessary by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.



Trudeau will not be in the Commons to deflect the criticism, he is to be at a base in Trenton, Ont., for a repatriation ceremony for the six members of the Forces who died in last week's helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.



Nor will he be giving his usual morning briefing on the COVID-19 crisis.



The absence of the prime minister and lack of any new announcements will shift the focus from what the government is doing to combat the pandemic to what opposition parties contend it is doing wrong.