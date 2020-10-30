Government forms partnership for experiential learning and mentorship for students

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development has signed a collaboration agreement with the Atlantic Canada Aerospace and Defence Association for the 2020-21 school year.

Government says the partnership provides learning opportunities for middle and high school students while raising awareness of the aerospace, defence and security industries in Atlantic Canada.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says in a release the partnership will expose students to career paths they might not have previously considered.

The partnership is part of the Future NB initiative, which aims to provide all students with the opportunity for experiential learning prior to graduation.