Government introduces new family law legislation

A new Family Law Act was introduced in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Government says the language in the new law will be clearer and in-line with recent changes made to federal divorce legislation.

The terms custody and access are being replaced with the concepts of parenting time, decision-making responsibility and the terms parenting order and contact order.

The new act includes specific criteria that must be met when relocating a child, and a provincial service for recalculating child support payments

The best interests of the child criteria are also being updated to include specific considerations around family violence and First Nations families.